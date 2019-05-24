Sweating it out in the kitchen— and on the mat! Your way to great summer abs 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You've heard the saying "abs are made in the kitchen!" Right?

But there's one more place they're made. Personal trainer and nutrition expert Lindsey Day is here to help us look our best this summer!

Abs are mostly made in the kitchen! Partly made on the mat!

This will only take 15 minutes per week!

Let's start with 30 to 60 seconds of flutter kicks!

Place your hands where your lower back meets your glutes to support your back.

Keep your core tight so your back doesn't strain and flutter your feet up and down about 6 inches of the ground.

Transition into a plank.

Your body should be in a straight line.

For my fitness fanatics- add an extra challenge by alternating bringing your knee to your elbow, one at a time.

The last ab exercise is a bicycle crunch.

Breathe in as you crunch your elbow to your knee.

And then Ouija! You just completed one circuit of your ab routine!

Rest one minute and repeat a total of 4 to 5 times.

