Buff Burger, serving up flame-grilled goodness with fresh local ingredients

Sure, a hotdog is tasty and an apple pie is delicious, but few food staples capture the taste of authentic American cuisine better than a mothwatering, flavorful hamburger.

Buff Burger owner Sara Burden and her husband, Buff, are on a quest to create the ultimate burger experience. Their family-friendly restaurant is a true gem, flame-grilling their burgers over wood and crafting everything— down to the buns and mayonnaise from scratch and made in-house.

The couple also sources the finest, all-natural ingredients from hand-picked local suppliers.

You can take a bite of these scrumptious burgers at any of the restaurant's three locations in the Memorial, Montrose and Westchase areas.

 

