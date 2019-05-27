Houston Fire captain arrested on child pornography charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - A captain with the Houston Fire Department has been arrested on charges of possession of child pornography.

Ryan William Steckler was arrested Friday afternoon at his home in northwest Harris County. He appeared in court Friday night. He's been charged with 10 counts of child pornography.

The investigation into Steckler began back in January.

According to court documents, Houston police became aware of Steckler's activities through a tip by the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children. Investigators said the username, email address and IP address associated with 11 digital files were all linked back to Steckler.

On May 23, police searched the suspect's home and allegedly found a hard drive with photos and videos depicting child porn. He was taken into custody the next day.

His bond has been set at $10,000 for each count he's facing.

Steckler had been working for the city for the past 14 years. He's also a veteran, married man and father to a little girl.

Steckler is due back in court Tuesday.