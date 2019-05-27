Memorial Day: Local families honor lives of our fallen heroes at Houston National Cemetery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's a day set aside to remember American soldiers who died while serving their country. On Memorial Day, there are dozens of events being held in their honor throughout the Houston area including a special program at the Houston National Cemetery.

Do you know the difference between Memorial Day versus Veterans Day?

Morning Dose spoke to the director of the Houston National Cemetery as he tells us what he wants people to enjoy this day- but to set aside time to pay respect for those who have given it all to fight for our freedom.

He also gave a quick reminder of the difference between today, Memorial Day and Veterans Day. Today is specifically to pay tribute to those who died serving in the military, while Veterans Day is about honoring all that have served in the military.

Incredibly grateful for those that gave the ultimate sacrifice 🙏🏼🇺🇸 #MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/RbQCAVR0C6 — Courtney Carpenter (@CourtneyCW39) May 27, 2019

