Ultimate Guide: 2019 Memorial Day food deals in Houston

On most people’s calendars, Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer vacation and a subtle cue to get those grill flames a’burnin’! However, in between the patriotic celebrations and quick road trip to the beach, you may find yourself stopping at your favorite fast-food restaurant for a quick bite.

When you do, there may be a deal waiting for you, especially if your an active or retired member of the U.S. military.

Here’s a list of Houston food deals that the whole family can enjoy!

Boston Market: Until May 27, the restaurant is offering everyone a $29.99 meal deal that comes with a whole rotisserie chicken, a half-rack of ribs, four sides and four pieces of cornbread.

Dairy Queen: Enjoy 2 for $4 treat nights and get two medium dipped cones or sundaes for only $4 after 8 p.m.

Dunkin’: Get a small Coolatta for just $2 until May 28.

Fogo de Chao : Veterans and active duty military can get half-off their entire meal on May 27.

Hooter’s: Current and former military with an ID receive a free entrée on Memorial Day.

James Coney Island: Eat a 99¢ Coney (10 for $10) from James Coney Island. No limit!

McCormick & Schmick’s: Active members of the military, veterans and National Guard can receive a complimentary entree at McCormick & Schmick’s Monday, May 27. Reservations are highly recommended. Military ID required for this deal. Dine-in only.

McDonald’s: Through the end of May, get the 2 for $5 Mix and Match deals where you can get 2 great menu items (such as Big Mac, Filet-O-Fish, 10-piece McNuggets, etc.) for $5.

Outback Steakhouse: Memorial Day, vets and active-duty military can get 20% off with a valid ID.

Spaghetti Warehouse: Enjoy the Family Feast for 4 for just $35 with coupon. The feast includes two Lasagna, two Chicken Parmigiana, plus choice of two Spaghetti & Meatballs or Fettuccini Alfredo. Get your coupon here.

Texas de Brazil: Get 50% off on Memorial Day if you’re a veteran of active-duty military, plus 20% off for up to eight guests dining along.

Twin Peaks: Active military and veterans can get a free meal from the Memorial Day menu.