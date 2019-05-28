Two separate near-drownings reported over Memorial Day weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Two small children are in critical condition Tuesday following near-drowning incidents at two separate homes over the holiday weekend.

Investigators said both girls are just 2-years-old and were found unresponsive in pools Monday night. The incidents both happened at homes in Katy as people were gathering to spend time together on Memorial Day.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office got the first call around 5:30 p.m. It was a call of CPR in progress at a home on Windcross Court. Authorities tell us there were two little girls and their two mothers, both in their 20s, were at the home when the incidents happened.

For pool parties, don’t assume everyone is watching, cause undoubtedly no one is. Have a designated pool watcher to keep an eye on swimmers at all times. This should be a responsible adult who will not become distracted.#HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) May 28, 2019

In both cases, investigators said the mothers were inside getting towels and getting ready to go out to the pool but the children had already headed outside.

That’s when one of the toddlers fell in the pool—the other child saw what was happening and went inside to get the parents. They rushed out, got her out of the pool and started CPR. This is still under investigation, from speaking with the parents, authorities say the little girl may have been underwater for about three minutes.

Just hours later, around 8:30 p.m. deputies and paramedics responded to reports of a toddle found in a hot tub on Paintbrush Dawn Court in Katy.

In this case, authorities said there were about 15 to 20 adults and a few children hanging out in the backyard. They were playing volleyball and other games and then they started looking around and realized they hadn’t seen the girl for a little bit— that’s when she was spotted in a hot tub that was connected to the pool.

Authorities said no one saw what happened, so they don’t know for sure how she got in the hot tub.

One Harris County lieutenant responded to both incidents and is pleading with people who own pools to be extra careful and to always have someone designated to watch the children.

“Pool safety is one of the most important things as a homeowner when children are involved because they are going to find a way to get to the water,” HCSO Lt. Kim Fonville said.

At last update, both girls are in critical condition at Texas Children’s Hospital in Katy.