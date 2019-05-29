Former Vice President Joe Biden unveils education plan at Houston town hall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Former Vice President, and 2020 presidential hopeful, Joe Biden was in Houston Tuesday for his first campaign event in the state. Biden met with members of the American Federation of Teachers, and Houston area teachers, where he unveiled his education plan.

Biden's plan includes things like more funding for low-income schools, also known as Title 1 schools. He says he'll triple the funding for those schools, and increase teacher pay. He also mentioned that he wants to fix the "Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program" to to help teachers pay off their student debt.

"You all went to college, spent four years and ended up with debt - most of you, if not all of you," Biden said. "You then end up in a situation where you're making 25 percent less than most college graduates, and it's just not right."

Another major point Biden touched on, school safety and mental health resources. If elected, Biden says he would double the number of psychologists, guidance counselors, nurses and social workers in schools.