Lyrics for Learning gives $50,000 in scholarships to 2019 talent competition winners

Posted 10:00 AM, May 29, 2019, by , Updated at 12:00PM, May 29, 2019

Lyrics for Learning is a scholarship competition catering to talented students from second through 12th grade who are inspired by their passion for music.

During the showcase, students competed for $50,000 in scholarships, cash awards and prizes as well as performance opportunities. These gifted students will have the chance to showcase their abilities and originality in performing, dancing, singing or rapping.

Founder Sena Pierre You are a Queen, the organization hosting this artistic event, joined in the Morning Dose studio to discuss how Lyrics for Learning is helping student pursue their dreams while spreading awareness about school suicide and bullying.

She is accompanied by four winners from the 2019 Lyrics for Learning competition; Ever Williams of Tompkins High School in Katy ISD, Daizha Moton of Stafford Middle School in Stafford MSD and twins Elijah and Isaiah Williams of Ridgegate Elementary in Fort Bend ISD.

