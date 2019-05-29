Manhunt underway for suspect accused of shooting, injuring Liberty County deputy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Texas — Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for a man accused of shooting at least three people including a Liberty County sheriff's deputy Wednesday morning in the Cleveland area.

The suspect has been identified as Pavol Vido, according to the Liberty County Sheriff's Office. He is accused of shooting two people about 7 a.m. at a plumbing business on Highway 321 near the Big Thicket Veterinary Clinic, where he was approached by a LCSO deputy responding to the shooting call.

There was an exchange of fire between the officer and the suspect, and the deputy was shot in the neck area. Deputies said Vido escaped the scene in the 2004 white Grand Marquee. The vehicle has since been found, but the suspect remains at large.

The deputy was taken to the hospital, where he was last reported in stable condition. LCSO confirmed the injured officer has four years of experience with the department.

"Everyone is here working hard to try and find the suspect," a sergeant at the scene said.

LCSO is working with multiple agencies including the Harris County Sheriff's Office, Texas Rangers and the Cleveland Police Department to find the suspect.

"If you see this individual, do not encounter him," an investigators said. "We believe this suspect to be armed and dangerous. Dial 911 and let law enforcement know."