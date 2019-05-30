Valley West Elementary students present a colorful clown and fierce dragon

Posted 9:00 AM, May 30, 2019, by , Updated at 09:01AM, May 30, 2019

Each week, we feature the artwork from students across the Houston area on our wall of student artwork, The Art Spot. This week, we're showing you pieces from students at Valley West Elementary in Houston ISD.

