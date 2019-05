Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Summer is in and the sun is out! When you reach for those sunglasses and bathing suit, be sure to also grab the sunscreen as to protect your skin from the sun's harmful UV rays.

Dermatologist Dr. Milton Moore, the founder of Moore Unique Skin, joined us in the Morning Dose studio with tips on not only the products but also the food that will keep your skin protected and healthy through the summer months. Moore also cleared away common myths regarding skin care.