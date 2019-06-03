× Remains possibly belonging to 4-year-old Maleah Davis found in Arkansas

Remains possibly belonging to four-year-old Maleah Davis were found in Arkansas after weeks of searching.

This comes after community activist Quanell X alleged got a confession from the girl’s stepfather. It could mean we are one step closer to closure for those who knew Maleah best, but of course, this is not the way anyone wanted this to end.

The remains were found Friday morning by a lawn crew working near an interstate highway entrance ramp in Hempstead County, according to investigators. The workers found a foul-smelling bag and authorities quickly realized the tell-tale signs of a child’s decomposing body.

Quanell X claims he spoke with Derion Vence, the girl’s stepfather, on Friday and says Vence told him that Maleah’s death was an accident and confessed to dumping the body in Arkansas.

Police said they do believe these remains found are possibly her, but it will take DNA evidence to confirm.

“We know forensic investigations will have to make that final determination,” Mayor Sylvester Turner said. “Until then, we hope and pray for those closest to Maleah will finally be able to have some closure and can lead to bringing this precious child home”

The mayor went on to ask everyone to pray for Maleah’s family, regardless of the circumstances you might think or believe— at the end of it, someone is missing their child

As for what’s next, Houston police said investigators do not know exactly how long it will take to get the DNA results back, but hopefully, with all eyes on this case, it can be expedited.

Vence remains behind bars Monday morning on the tampering with evidence charge.

As of now, no other charges have been filed.