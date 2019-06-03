Summer safety tips for dogs with Meadowlake Pet Resort and Training Center

View this post on Instagram

🐶 It’s almost the dog days of summer! I was out at @meadowlakepetresort where they shared some summer safety tips for pets! ☀️⛱🐩 More on www.cw39.com Check out my doggone cute furry friends! ✨✨ ✨✨ #wheresmaggie #maggieinthemornings #cw39 #dogdaysofsummer #meadowlakepetresort #summersafety #furryfriends #petsafety #dogsofinstagram #houston