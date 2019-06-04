From inside to outside! Home improvement tips for summer

View this post on Instagram

🏡 It’s summertime and that means fixing things up around the house. I traded my 🎤 for a 🔨! Thanks to @aaronjlewis owner of @luriaconstructioncompany for showing me some DIY high end home improvement projects. 🧰🛠 For more go to Cw39.com ✨✨ ✨✨ #maggieinthemornings #wheresmaggie #cw39 #diyhome #highendhomeimprovements #luriaconstruction #remodel #houston #girlswithtools #nailedit