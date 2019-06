Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Alligators, whopping cranes and bald eagles— oh my! Following a year and a half of construction, the Houston Zoo has debuted its newest exhibit, the Kathrine G. McGovern Texas Wetlands.

The Zoo went all out for the exhibit, which will bring Houstonians closer to home through insight and interactions with creatures native to state's wildlife landscape such as the eastern screech owl and whopping cranes.