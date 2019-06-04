Mobile dental clinic helping homeless patients throughout Houston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

No matter the circumstances, a healthy smile can brighten up anyone's day!

Harris Health System and Truth General Dentistry and JWB Mobile Dentistry has partnered up to provide dental care to the homeless through a mobile clinic. Maggie takes a full tour of the van, learns about the program and meets the dentists and patients.

"We're grant funded by the National Institute of Health and Harris Health," Dr. Andre Jordan of JWB Mobile Dentistry said. "We do routine dentistry; cleanings, operatives — so 'drill and fill,' as they say — we do fillings, oral surgery. We take teeth out. At times, there may be monetary freedom to do dentures for patients. The fund are limited, but we're striving to provide more of those services."

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fully stocked with professional dentists and a complete dental service set up, the mobile unit goes to at least fifteen different sites providing health services to homeless patients. The best way to find the van is by calling the Harris Health System office at 713-634-1050 to find out where the van is located.