× Red-light traffic cameras banned in Texas

Texas Governor Greg Abbott recently signed a bill into law banning red-light traffic cameras across the state. Texas is now the 11th state in the country to ban the use of the cameras.

Governor Abbott signed the new legislation on Saturday, and it will go into effect starting September. The bill lets cities keep operating the cameras until their contracts with vendors expire, but some communities have begun negotiations to terminate the deals earlier.

Red light cameras in Sugar Land were turned off on Sunday. The city included a termination clause in their contract that allows Sugar Land to stop the use of red light cameras if legislation passed to ban them. Sugar Land’s Police Chief says the cameras were intended to keep drivers safe and now the department is working to maintain road safety.

“We will continue to do what we can to keep our intersections safe, which will be adding additional resources and additional manpower,” said Eric Robins, Sugar Land Police Chief.

In Humble, the city plans to keep their red-light traffic cameras running until 2024 since their vendor contract doesn’t end until then.

Houston used to have red light cameras, but they were removed after a voter referendum in 2011.

The new law also prevents counties and Texas officials from refusing to register a vehicle amid unpaid red light camera tickets.

Texas expects to lose between $22 and $28 million in revenue over the next two years from ending the red light camera program.