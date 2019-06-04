UH Downtown students create1.5-ton rooster rendition of famous Vincent Van Gogh painting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Houston is celebrating the life and legacy of influential painter Vincent Van Gogh.

A collection of Van Gogh's greatest works are currently on display at the Houston Museum of Fine Arts along with the world's first fully oil-painted feature film, "Loving Vincent" by Director Dorta Kobiela. A cinematic masterpiece in itself, the film was completed through the efforts of 125 painters and 65,000 paintings.

The exhibit is available from now until June 27.

Maggie caught up with the two University of Houston Downtown students who were tasked with creating a special rendition of the artist's painting "15 Sunflowers" on the larger-than-life red rooster statute outside Liberty Kitchen & Oyster Bar in the Heights area. Brenda Chapa and classmate Bobby Ramos share their experience recreating this great masterpiece, which is one of four tributes to the late impressionist's work.

"I have a bit of a history kind of studying him throughout my college career and I've been to his museum as I did a European tour a couple years ago. Ever since i saw his style and all the different ways that he's impacted the art community, it was pretty awesome to be able to bring that to my neighborhood," Ramos said.

Maggie also got a taste of the restaurant's new menu selections— many of which were inspired by the works of Van Gogh.