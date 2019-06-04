Ways to prevent ‘summer slides’ or summer learning loss for kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Every summer many students fall prey to the “summer slide!” That’s when they forget what they learned during the school year. Executive Director of Huntington Learning Center, Wendy Tifford shared tips on how parents could prevent their children from experiencing summer learning loss.

Tifford mentioned how kids could map out a trip while going on vacation, as a way for them to maintain their geography knowledge. She also mentioned how kids could solve math problems while on the go to the grocery store, restaurants, gas stations and more.

Tifford added tips on how long kids should read over the summer break and what outdoor activities or resources are available to prevent summer learning loss.