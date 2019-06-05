LueWish grants wishes to women battling with cancer, life-altering situations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Live, love, laugh — out loud! LueWish is inspiring women to do that every single day!

Founder of LueWish, Hilda Gradingo shared how her organization is giving women — battling with cancer or life-altering issues — hope for a better future.

LueWish was founded in memory of Hilda's sister, Luevenia Marcel Lewis, who unfortunately lost her 20-year battle with cancer in 2018. Lue decided early in her journey that she would not live with cancer, but “live in spite of it.”

LueWish is hosting an "Unveiling" event on June 8, where the organization will grant wishes to two women with unfortunate circumstances. The event will take place at 6 p.m. at the High School for Law and Justice on Coyle Street, where Lue taught as a Criminal Justice teacher.