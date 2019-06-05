Texas Black Expo Summer Celebration gathers kids, entrepreneurs, guests together for great cause

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 16th annual Texas Black Expo Summer Celebration is the largest African-American empowerment trade show and festival in the south.

Founder of the Texas Black Expo, Jerome Love and Zawadi Bryant with NightLight Pediatric Urgent Care shared what guests can expect at the four-day event.

The Texas Black Expo Summer Celebration has something for the entire family including the Nightlight Kids Adventure Zone, with a bouncy house, face painting, games and more. The ever-popular Diva Dialogue panel discussion hosted by MPAC will feature Grammy Award-nominated recording artist Elle Varner. Varner will also headline the Party in the Park Artist Showcase, an outdoor concert featuring local and regional acts.

The TBE College Fair will include representatives from dozens of colleges and universities, who will be available to meet with students and parents. Students will have the opportunity to win a portion of a $5,000 scholarship giveaway and hear from industry professionals during a series of career workshops.

The Expo will also include a health and wellness pavilion, a beauty extravaganza, empowerment workshops, a kids and teen talent competition, live entertainment and author showcase.