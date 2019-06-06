Korean Mexican Fusion with Oh My Gogi food truck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's a beautiful moment when two of your favorite cuisines fuse together— like the sweet flavorfulness of Korean barbecue and the spices of Mexican street food!

Oh My Gogi has been on the food truck scene in Houston since 2011 and has become one of its most popular; serving up kimchi loaded french fries, beef sliders, tacos, fried pork dumplings and even ramen burgers! While the truck is know for its meat dishes, the menu is also stacked with plenty of vegetarian options.

Morning Dose catches up with Oh My Gogi in the CW39 Houston parking lot for Food Truck Friday.