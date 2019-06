Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Take a sip...or a bite!

Chef Williams Holmes of a La Willie's joins us in the Morning Dose studio with a showcase of his drunken cheesecakes, cupcakes and other pastries fused with some of our favorite liquors like Crown Royal, Hennessy, 1800 and so many others. We learn all about the chef's humble beginnings and his journey to becoming a pastry chef.