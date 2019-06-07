Angelina DM Trailz performs ‘True Colors’ by Cyndi Lauper

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meet the first musical artist to be featured in the DOSE OF MUSIC summer series on Morning Dose! Drag performer and violinist Angelina DM Trailz performs a classical cover of "True Colors" by Cyndi Lauper in honor of Pride Month.

Trailz started playing the violin at 10 years old in school. She later went on to study theatre at performing arts high school and then college.

It wasn't until Angelina turned 19 that she brought all her musical and theatre talents together as a drag artist— focusing primarily on illusionist impressionism in the likeness of great women like Lady Gaga, Amy Winehouse and several others.

You can see Angelina perform live at the Boheme Drag Brunch every Sunday from June 9 - 30.