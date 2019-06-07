When Worlds Collide shares sneak peek of upcoming Industrial Evolution charity fashion show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When Worlds Collide returns with its latest charity fashion experience titled Industrial Evolution. Morning Dose gets a sneak peek at the this year's designs during a chat with the show's director and founder.

Nicholas Nguyen for mysterious by NPN, Tomas Benitez and Angel Phan are among the featured designers.

The show strives to push beyond expectations with its designs, makeup and atmosphere and combines couture and ready-to-wear designs. And this time around, proceeds from the show will benefit The Mission of Yahweh Homeless Shelter.

The Mission of Yahweh is a faith-based shelter that empowers, enriches and restores the lives of homeless women and children and provides outreach services to low-income communities. It offers and many life-changing programs to homeless mothers and their kids, focused on ending the cycle of homelessness and dependency.

The show takes place June 7 from 8:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. at The " Other" Silo at 6401 Longpoint Rd.

Click here to purchase tickets.