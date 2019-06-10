Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center offers new urgent care program to veterans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Are you a veteran or do you know one who is seeking for the right urgent care provider?

The Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center serves as the primary health care provider for more than 113,000 Veterans in southeast Texas. Houston VA currently has 82 urgent care community providers for our Veterans.

Deputy Chief with Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center, Willie Payton shared details about the center's new urgent care program dedicated to veterans and how they are partnered with pharmacies around the Houston area.

The MEDVAMC is home to a Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Clinic; Network Polytrauma Center; an award-winning Cardiac and General Surgery Program; Liver Transplant Center; VA Epilepsy and Cancer Centers of Excellence; VA Substance Abuse Disorder Quality Enhancement Research Initiative; Health Services Research & Development Center of Innovation; VA Rehabilitation Research of Excellence focusing on mild to moderate traumatic brain injury; Mental Illness Research, Education and Clinical Center; and one of the VA’s six Parkinson’s Disease Research, Education, and Clinical Centers.

Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center seeks to promote the health, welfare and dignity of LGBT Veterans and their families. The center has a number of services and events provided for patients and volunteers.