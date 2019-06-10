The Fomo Factory: Houston’s latest interactive pop-up gallery is one you don’t want to miss out on!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Houston's latest interactive pop-up gallery is one you don't want to miss out on.

Featuring more than a dozen immersive art sets, the FOMO Factory is all about leaving adulthood behind and discovering picture-perfect backdrops in a nostalgic playland of classic childhood moments— from days at summer camp to the big school dance!

"More than just a series of photo backdrops, The FOMO Factory is designed to truly transport you to another time, to introduce you to your inner child, and to allow people to engage in the healing process of play," according to the studio's website.

