Tips for a summer stomach slim down

It's Fitness Friday time! By popular demand, we have the final secret in our series called "Summer Stomach Slim Down".

Personal trainer and nutrition expert, Lindsey Day, is here to tell us an unusual way to blast belly fat. It's not what you'd think!

Would you believe me if I said you'll burn more belly fat with a chest workout than an ab workout? Well you should because it’s true!

Chest is a major muscle group that burns a heck of a lot of calories!

Do yourself a favor: Go heavy!

Let's start with inclined pushups. Place your hands on a ledge like the stairs or a bench. Keep your body in a straight line as you lower down and push up. This is one way to hit the lower chest muscles without a declined bench.

Next is a dumbbell flat bench press. Bring the dumbbells all the way down to get a full range of motion. Breathe out as you push the dumbbells up.

Now let's move to an inclined dumbbell bench press. This hits upper chest muscles. forward an added twist, flip your grip so your palms face toward eachother.

Finally, we're doing dumbbell flies. Keep a slight bend in your elbows as you lower your arms parallel to the floor.

