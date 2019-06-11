Emancipation Park Conservancy celebrates Juneteenth with month of festivities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Juneteenth is quickly approaching —June 19 to be exact. Emancipation Park Conservancy has a list of month-long activities for nearby communities.

Executive Director Lucy Bremond shares the history of Emancipation Park Conservancy and the celebration behind Juneteenth.

The Emancipation Park Conservancy is a 501 (c) (3) organization with a mission of preserving, funding and protecting the rich cultural legacy of Emancipation Park. The Conservancy will host weekly programming and family activities beginning early June that highlight and celebrate the rich history of Houston’s African-American community.

Emancipation Park is the oldest park site in the City of Houston. The parcel was purchased for $800 in 1872 by a group of African American community leaders Rev. Jack Yates, Elias Dibble, Richard Allen & Richard Brock in celebration of Juneteenth — the anniversary of the emancipation of African- Americans in Texas on June 19, 1865.

Juneteenth is more than a celebration of our freedom, it’s a celebration of a collective effort among African-Americans, particularly here in Houston, to uplift the city through education, health and wellness, history and culture, economic empowerment, environmental stewardship, families and communities.

This year’s theme of “Celebrating Our Legacy, Bridging Future Generations” reflects the Conservancy’s long-standing commitment to continue the work began by Houston historical figure and former slave, Revered Jack Yates in 1872.