Founder of Latin Restaurant Weeks gives the dish behind annual initiative

Latin Restaurant Weeks is a two-week initiative — June 2 - 16 —that drives awareness to Latin-owned restaurants, chefs, caterers and businesses. During LRW, diversity, inclusiveness, and culture of the Latin community is highlighted and celebrated. A portion of the proceeds from the initiative will benefit the Hispanic Health Coalition.

Founder of LRW, Karinn Chavarria and Marie Elgamal shared how it is very important to support and shed light on the Latin community and what activities people could expect during the two-week event.

Dario and Marvin Herrera with The Herrera Grupo restaurants — Alicia's Mexican Grille, Dario's Steakhouse & Seafood, Marvino's Italian Kitchen and Galiana's Bakery and Cafe — shared the beginning of their legacy and how their restaurant chain started a decade ago.

Participating restaurants include: