Founder of Latin Restaurant Weeks gives the dish behind annual initiative

Posted 11:14 AM, June 11, 2019, by , Updated at 05:52AM, June 12, 2019

Latin Restaurant Weeks is a two-week initiative — June 2 - 16 —that drives awareness to Latin-owned restaurants, chefs, caterers and businesses. During LRW, diversity, inclusiveness, and culture of the Latin community is highlighted and celebrated. A portion of the proceeds from the initiative will benefit the Hispanic Health Coalition.

Founder of LRW, Karinn Chavarria and Marie Elgamal shared how it is very important to support and shed light on the Latin community and what activities people could expect during the two-week event.

Dario and Marvin Herrera with The Herrera Grupo restaurants — Alicia's Mexican Grille, Dario's Steakhouse & Seafood, Marvino's Italian Kitchen and Galiana's Bakery and Cafe — shared the beginning of their legacy and how their restaurant chain started a decade ago.

Participating restaurants include:

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.