Houston community remembers Maleah Davis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thousands of people came together over the weekend to honor the life of Maleah Davis.

Mayor Sylvester Turner has declared June 9 “Maleah Davis Day,” and city hall was lit up in pink, her favorite color.

On Sunday, people started gathering at Houston City Hall to get ready to walk in her honor. Friends, family, and people that just wanted to show their support showed up wearing pink.

The group walked through the streets of Downtown, saying they were there to keep her name and memory alive. At times they chanted “Justice for Maleah.”

One local pastor who has been involved since the search for her said that this show of support is comforting for those that were closest to her.

“It means a lot. This means a lot from family, friends all over the world that the city of houston would partake in even making today an official day for her and lighting up city hall,” Asst. Pastor Derwin Siverand Jr. of New Beginnings Church

Brenda Bowens, Maleah’s maternal grandmother was there and said a few words as she stood with Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo. She thanked everyone for their love and support and said she thinks Maleah was smiling down on everyone there.

On into the evening, people were gathered together praying for her.

It wasn’t just the city of houston that honored maleah’s life this weekend. There was also a memorial over in fulton, arkansas where her remains were found.