Breakfast and whiskey flights! Father’s Day at Bosscat Kitchen and Libations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Socks, ties and nice watches are fantastic gifts— but how about getting dear old dad something he'll really enjoy this Father's Day! Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe swings over to Bosscat Kitchen & Libations, which house over 300 whiskey bottles. With a sophisticated and masculine atmosphere, it's a great dining options if you're looking to treat dad to heartwarming whiskey flight or a hardy breakfast.

The menu is suitable for almost any taste bud with items from the Old Faithful — a savory American diner-style breakfast complete with eggs, meat, hash browns and toast — to the sugary and colorful Fruity Pebbles French Toast topped with fresh-cut berries.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It could be a great pit stop if you're looking to "whiskey" your dad away.

Yes, this is our best attempt at a corny dad joke.

Happy Father's Day!