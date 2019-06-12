You might see the impact of a new Texas law in your neighborhood. Thanks to a bill signed Monday by governor Greg Abbott, kids no longer need a permit to operate a lemonade stand in the Lonestar State. Morning Dose caught up with one young entrepreneur and asked what the new law means to him.
Governor signs bill declaring children’s lemonade stands legal without permit in Texas
-
Red-light traffic cameras banned in Texas
-
Volunteers going ‘Over the Edge’ to help special needs adults, kids at Camp for All
-
Morning Dose welcomes nationally-recognized HISD principal Dr. Dameion Crook to show
-
Wild Stallion Vineyards bringing Houston wine lovers an award-winning taste of Texas
-
We’re wilding out with TWRC turtles Lady and Gigantor!
-
-
Billy Gardell speaks with Morning Dose ahead of Houston stand-up performance
-
Taste of the Nation: Finest chefs, mixologist coming together to end child hunger with charity showcase
-
Houston ranks high on list of U.S. cities with most robberies
-
Summer safety tips every parent should know before the big family vacay
-
Seasons 52 introduces fresh, new spring menu options— Morning Dose has a taste!
-
-
TWST4Girls, a local mentorship group, teaching girls to aim high through education and community service
-
Celebrity H-Town Chefs Against Cancer to bring dozens of local artisans together for Camp H-Town benefit dinner
-
Victoria Osteen talks about her new book, ‘Exceptional You’