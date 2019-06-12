Governor signs bill declaring children’s lemonade stands legal without permit in Texas

Posted 7:36 AM, June 12, 2019, by , Updated at 09:32AM, June 12, 2019

You might see the impact of a new Texas law in your neighborhood. Thanks to a bill signed Monday by governor Greg Abbott, kids no longer need a permit to operate a lemonade stand in the Lonestar State. Morning Dose caught up with one young entrepreneur and asked what the new law means to him.

