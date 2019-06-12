Overview
KIAH, a Tribune Broadcasting station, has an opening for a Sales Coordinator to work in our Houston location.
This fast-paced and evolving Sales team requires an individual who demonstrates the capability to plan for and manage multiple activities, projects and deliverables. This person will demonstrate daily leadership skills and thrive in a team environment.
Responsibilities
- Ensure the timely and accurate airing of spot and digital schedules, including but not limited to order processing, order confirmation, managing pre-empts and makegood offers, compare estimated ratings with actual ratings to ensure audience delivery, distribution of daily/weekly spot times, assist with sponsorship fulfillment and downloading airchecks
- Responsible for managing media campaigns throughout life cycle of each order for KIAH and its sub-channels
- Manage a variety of routine and non-routine client requests and tasks from Account Executives and management
- Effectively collaborate with the sales team and other internal departments to complete daily tasks
- Perform other duties as assigned
Qualifications
- Associate/Bachelor’s degree preferred, equivalent experience required
- 1-year experience in a media environment, preferably in digital sales, advertising or promotions
- Working knowledge of sales support systems and databases: WO Traffic, WO OrderConnect and Medialine
- Proficient in MS Outlook, Word, Excel and PowerPoint
- Strong organizational skills
- Ability to work in a rapid, fast-paced environment
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Strong interpersonal and customer service skills; can collaborate with others and maintain composure when faced with difficult situations and personalities
- Exceptional time management and prioritization skills
- Excellent analytical skills
Equal Employment Opportunity
Job ID: 2019-48914