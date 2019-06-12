Sales Coordinator

Overview

KIAH, a Tribune Broadcasting station, has an opening for a Sales Coordinator to work in our Houston location.

This fast-paced and evolving Sales team requires an individual who demonstrates the capability to plan for and manage multiple activities, projects and deliverables. This person will demonstrate daily leadership skills and thrive in a team environment.

Responsibilities

  • Ensure the timely and accurate airing of spot and digital schedules, including but not limited to order processing, order confirmation, managing pre-empts and makegood offers, compare estimated ratings with actual ratings to ensure audience delivery, distribution of daily/weekly spot times, assist with sponsorship fulfillment and downloading airchecks
  • Responsible for managing media campaigns throughout life cycle of each order for KIAH and its sub-channels
  • Manage a variety of routine and non-routine client requests and tasks from Account Executives and management
  • Effectively collaborate with the sales team and other internal departments to complete daily tasks
  • Perform other duties as assigned

Qualifications

  • Associate/Bachelor’s degree preferred, equivalent experience required
  • 1-year experience in a media environment, preferably in digital sales, advertising or promotions
  • Working knowledge of sales support systems and databases: WO Traffic, WO OrderConnect and Medialine
  • Proficient in MS Outlook, Word, Excel and PowerPoint
  • Strong organizational skills
  • Ability to work in a rapid, fast-paced environment
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills
  • Strong interpersonal and customer service skills; can collaborate with others and maintain composure when faced with difficult situations and personalities
  • Exceptional time management and prioritization skills
  • Excellent analytical skills

Equal Employment Opportunity

Tribune Media Company (NYSE: TRCO) is home to a diverse portfolio of television and digital properties driven by quality news, entertainment and sports programming. Tribune Media is comprised of Tribune Broadcasting’s 42 owned or operated local television stations reaching approximately 49 million households, national entertainment cable network WGN America, whose reach is more than 75 million households, Tribune Studios, and a variety of digital applications and websites commanding 49 million monthly unique visitors online. Tribune Media also includes Chicago’s WGN-AM, the national multicast networks Antenna TV and THIS TV and Covers Media Group, an unrivaled source of online sports betting information. Additionally, the Company owns and manages a significant number of real estate properties across the U.S. and holds a variety of investments, including a 31% interest in Television Food Network, G.P., which operates Food Network and Cooking Channel. For more information please visitwww.tribunemedia.com.

Tribune is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees.

