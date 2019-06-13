Two deputies exposed to fentanyl while investigating drug case at Harris County hotel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two Harris County sheriff’s deputies are recovering Thursday morning after being exposed to the dangerous opioid fentanyl.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office was called to the Extended Stay America off North Sam Houston Parkway around 9:15 Wednesday night after hotel employees who were cleaning one of the rooms found what they thought were illegal drugs.

The employees also saw what they thought was counterfeit money and printers to make it— so they called the authorities.

When the deputies arrived on scene, they went up to the room, saw what they believed to be illegal narcotics, confiscated it and brought it back down to the patrol vehicle. That’s when things took a turn for the worse for the deputies, according to investigators.

“Once inside the patrol vehicle with the narcotics they both became light headed and overheated. They immediately administered Narcan nasal spray to themselves and called for medical personnel,” Lt. Chris Ecke said.

The deputies were both transported to the hospital in stable condition. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the deputies, who are both females, were released from the hospital early Thursday morning and are doing well.

Fentanyl is a powerful narcotic. When you are exposed to it, it’s possible you’ll have a variety of symptoms that can include the rapid onset of life-threatening respiratory depression.

Authorities confirm that they have arrested three men involved in this. Investigators believe they had been staying at the hotel for a couple of months. Their names and charges have not been released at this time.