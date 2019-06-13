Candytopia: Everything you need to know about Houston’s sweetest pop-up gallery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Houston, are you ready for a sugar rush? Candytopia, a traveling candy-coated theme park for both sweets and photo shoot lovers, has come to the Marq'E Entertainment Center! Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe immerses herself in the interactive art installation, which features more than a dozen rooms including a pit of 300,000 marshmallows!

During the exhibit, you'll find elaborate candy art installations and a total of 14 Instagrammable photo sets. Bonus: Visitors can also enjoy nine samples of candy items throughout the experience such as chocolate truffles and gummy bears.

A national attraction, the park got its start last year in California and is currently running in Houston, Atlanta and Dallas. It's a limit-engagement— meaning it'll be gone to make the Willy-Wonka dreams of some other major city come true by the end of summer.

On the Candytopia website, you can book a visit from June 14 until Sept. 30.

Adult tickets are $28, tickets for children ages 4 - 12 are $20 and children age 3 and younger get in free.

Click here for tickets, which must be purchased online in advance.

