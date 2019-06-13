Peli Peli takes our tastes buds on culinary journey to South Africa

Posted 10:46 AM, June 13, 2019, by , Updated at 10:50AM, June 13, 2019

Take your taste buds on a trip to South Africa at Peli Peli!  This South African fusion — Dutch, Portuguese and Asian  — features authentic delicacies and is the only South African fusion restaurant right here in Texas.

Peli Peli — or Peri Peri which means Bird’s-Eye Chili, is a spice that was discovered by the Portuguese in the 15th Century on the plains of Southern Africa.

The restaurant's Chief Marketing Officer, Thomas Nguyen along with Executive Chef Paul Friedman took our taste buds on a culinary journey to Peli Peli's unique flavors and warm-to-your-heart history.

Peli Peli plans to open its sixth location in The Woodlands in July.

