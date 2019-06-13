TWRC Wildlife Center sheds light on bird-napping

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's Wildlife Wednesday! Guess who flew into Morning Dose's studio? TWRC Wildlife Center!

Executive Director, Anja Machado and Animal Care Manager, Heather Cragun shared the meaning and how people should not "bird-nap" baby birds.

According to TWRC Wildlife Center, as the 3-week-old robin fledglings were learning how to fly, they were picked up by a good Samaritan and taken to TWRC's facility — separating them for their mother.

American Robins are among the most familiar birds in North America, particularly in the eastern part where they are often seen on lawns in yards and parks in spring and summer as they forage for earthworms. In fall and winter when many populations move southward or to lower elevations, their diet shifts from soft invertebrates to berries and small fruits. Flocks of hungry robins check berry bushes frequently, monitoring the status of the fruit.

American Robins are present all year in Texas. Migrants from further north augment the breeding population to a status of common to abundant from early November to late March. Robins breed in Texas from early March to August, based on young in the nest from March to August.