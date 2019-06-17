Houston Vitiligo Awareness Movement makes difference with upcoming World Vitiligo Day Conference

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's Motivational Monday! Vitiligo affects about 1 percent of the population. Houston Vitiligo Awareness Movement is the voice and hope for people who are affected by this condition.

Medical Consultant — dermatologist for Children's House, Dr Alanna Bree, teen advocate and spokesperson Kurtis Nickerson and founder Diane Wilkes Tribitt with Houston Vitiligo Awareness Movement shared their testimony and impact within the vitiligo community.

HVAM is a support and advocacy organization for individuals living with vitiligo. Vitiligo is an autoimmune disease that causes loss of pigmentation — white patches — on the skin. There is currently no cure and it can affect any gender, age, and ethnicity.

Founder Diane Tribitt was diagnosed with vitiligo at the age of 9. She was a featured model for celebrity photographer Ferrell Phelps for his 2018 exhibition of “Skin Deep: The Skin I’m In” and will also be one of the models in the 2019 exhibition. Teen advocate Kurtis Nickerson, 15, was diagnosed with vitiligo as an infant.

HVAM will be hosting the 2019 World Vitiligo Day Conference in Houston, June 21-23 at the Marriott Hotel Sugar Land. The conference expects to attract nearly 300 including individuals with Vitiligo and their family/friends, as well as leading experts in the field of dermatology. The conference's theme is “The Mental and Medical Journey of Living with Vitiligo: It Starts with ME!”