Freshly battered, Cajun seafood with Texasiana food truck

Posted 6:36 AM, June 17, 2019, by , Updated at 06:37AM, June 17, 2019

Baby, Texas and Louisiana are made for each other! Our latest food truck feature brings together fresh caught seafood with rich flavoring of both Cajun and Texas cuisine— with a dash of Tennessee — as the Morning Dose crew gets a taste of Texasiana!

