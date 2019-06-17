Singer Isabel Marie Sanchez shares how she’s paying tribute to Selena in the most showstopping way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In homage to the “Queen of Tejano Music,” The Houston Symphony under the direction of guest conductor Andrés Franco, brings the iconic music of Selena to life in a way audiences have never heard it before: backed by a full, world-class symphony orchestra. The Music of Selena is part of the Bank of America Summer Sounds Series at Jones Hall, on July 12 & 13 with sensational vocalist Isabel Marie Sánchez.

Sanchez currently records for Q-Zone Records, the label founded and owned by Abraham Quintanilla, Selena’s father. She will perform Selena’s iconic hits like “Dreaming of You,” “Como La Flor,” “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom,” and many more.

The Music of Selena takes place at Jones Hall for the Performing Arts, 615 Louisiana Street, in Houston’s Theater District.