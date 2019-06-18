iPati Design brings 100% unique, handmade handbags from small town in Mexico

iPati sells unique, 100% handmade handbags that feature mexican embroidery. The company's mission is to increase the income of a group of artisans in Naupan a tiny, poor town in Puebla, Mexico. iPati's goal is to be able to provide a steady income for the artisans community.
