iPati Design brings 100% unique, handmade handbags from small town in Mexico

Posted 10:55 AM, June 18, 2019, by , Updated at 11:21AM, June 18, 2019

iPati sells unique, 100% handmade handbags that feature mexican embroidery. The company's mission is to increase the income of a group of artisans in Naupan a tiny, poor town in Puebla, Mexico.  iPati's goal is to be able to provide a steady income for the artisans community.

