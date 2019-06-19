Dominique Hammons performs original number, ‘Flavors’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The latest artist artists featured in our DOSE OF MUSIC summer music series is a jazz and hip-hop violinist, Dominique Hammons.

Like many passionate musicians, Dominique Hammons discovered his talent for music at a young age and worked to perfect his craft from grade school through college, earning a degree in musical performance. What's remarkable about this classically-trained violinist is he has the rare talent of being able to play by ear!

Hammons says his abilities are thanks to a strong foundation in classical music.

While we're big fans of his cover performances of popular modern songs like "Old Town Road" by Lil X Nas, he'll be performing an original work — which has an upbeat smooth jazz feel— from his new album "Flavors."

Don't miss our next Dose of Music feature! Watch Morning Dose at 7:45 a.m. every Friday this summer until Aug. 23.