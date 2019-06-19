Longtime suspect in Josue Flores murder re-arrested on new charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's a murder case that's gripped the Houston community for years, but now investigators are one step closer to getting justice for Josue Flores.

He's the 11-year-old boy who was killed while walking home from school back in May 2016. Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced that a murder indictment was handed down by a grand jury to a man who was already a suspect.

Three years ago, Andre Timothy Jackson was the main suspect in Josue's murder. He was arrested then but later released because DNA evidence and blood analysis were inconclusive. Fast forward to present day, he's now facing a new murder charge.

Houston police arrested Jackson on Tuesday in Baytown. Ogg, along with other local law enforcement officials, held a press conference to make the announcement. Ogg says that thanks to new evidence in the case, which they are unable to publicly reveal, lead to the new charges and Jackson's arrest.

Back on May 17, 2016, 11-year-old Josue Flores was walking home from school on the 1900 block of Fulton in north Houston, but somewhere along the way during that walk, he was attacked and reportedly stabbed 20 times.

The new charges against Jackson have been a long time coming for Josue's family, and for a very worried community.