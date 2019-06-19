Each week, we feature the artwork from students across the Houston area on our wall of student artwork, The Art Spot. This week, we’re showing you pieces from students at Sharpstown High School in Houston ISD.
Sharpstown High School students present ‘Lovers Pain’ and ‘Nature’s Best’
-
Sharpstown High School students present ‘Confidence’ and a beautiful still life work
-
Sharpstown High School students present ‘The Corner Store’ and ‘La Gran Barrera’
-
Sharpstown High School students present ‘Pop Earth’ and ‘Fire Inside’
-
The Art Spot: Scarborough High School students present ‘Auras’ and a group project
-
The Art Spot: Jack Yates High School students present ‘The House’ and ‘Mother Earth’
-
-
The Art Spot: Jack Yates High School students present ‘Reach Summit’ and ‘Written in Me’
-
The Art Spot: Jack Yates High School students present ‘Hive Mind’ and ‘Fairly Fairy’
-
The Art Spot: Jack Yates High School students present ‘Whispers of Koi’ and ‘She Is and More’
-
The Art Spot: Jack Yates High School students present ‘Capri’ and ‘Alone’
-
The Art Spot: Jack Yates High School students present “Colors of Life” and “Inner Beauty”
-
-
The Art Spot: Jack Yates High School students present ‘Paradise’ and ‘Family’
-
The Art Spot: Jack Yates High School students present ‘Bliss’ and ‘It Takes Time to Find Happiness’
-
Carver Magnet High School students present ’Peek-a-boo’ and ‘Ocular Trauma’