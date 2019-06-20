8-year-old track stars represent Houston on the national stage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

They're the fastest kids in the nation and they practice right here in Houston at Eisenhower High School. Four boys, all 8-years old, run track for the Dragon Youth Track and Field team.

One kid wants to be a track star, one wants to become a football player like Houston Texans Deandre Hopkins. Hopkins is pretty fast, but so are Deandre James, Germarquis Robinson, Jeremiah Reece and Julian Johnson. The four of them make up the 8-under AAU 4 x 100 team. In fact, they've completed the race with the fastest time in the nation at 56.61. Now they have their eyes set on bigger goals.

Marquetta James is Deandre's mom and she says, "Next up is regionals, next after that we're trying to get our boys to go to Florida. We're trying to get them to go to the junior Olympics which is in North Carolina."

Getting there is going to take a lot of hard work. That's why the boys have to go out and practice three days a week.

"When they go against each other they are pushing one another day by day," Marquetta said.

For more information on the team you can head over to Dragons Youth Track and Field