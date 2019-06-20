SNEAK PEEK: Smart Scholars Foundation to host kids fashion show this weekend

Posted 11:26 AM, June 20, 2019, by

The local non-profit Smart Scholars Foundation join us on Morning Dose to talk the importance of early child development and to give our viewers a sneak peek of its upcoming kids fashion show this weekend.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.