SNEAK PEEK: Smart Scholars Foundation to host kids fashion show this weekend

The local non-profit Smart Scholars Foundation join us on Morning Dose to talk the importance of early child development and to give our viewers a sneak peek of its upcoming kids fashion show this weekend.
