Suspect in Josue Flores murder case makes first court appearance since being re-indicted

The man who was charged again in the 2016 murder of 11-year-old Josue Flores made his first court appearance Wednesday since being re-indicted. But it's what he said as he was walking out that's getting a lot of attention.

"I'm Grace Jones' son," Andre Jackson said as he walked out. The meaning behind the random statement is still unclear. What is clear is that this was his first court appearance since being re-indicted, and his bond was set at $500,000. Jackson has been the prime suspect since this all started three years ago.

Timeline of Events

May 17, 2016 - Josue Flores killed while walking home from school.

June 3, 2016 - Andre Jackson's first arrested.

July 19, 2017 - Charges against Jackson dropped due to inconclusive DNA evidence and blood analysis.

June 18, 2019 - New indictment handed down, Jackson re-arrested.

June 19, 2019 - Jackson makes his first court appearance since his re-indictment.

The new arrest has been a long time coming, not only for Josue's family, but for neighbors. Some of them showed up to the courthouse to show their support.

"We hope to send the message that justice will prevail no matter how difficult the situation is. We hope that justice is prevailed and that justice is served," said Miguel Chavez, a neighbor of the Flores' family.

Neighbors like Chavez have been showing their support for years after Josue was killed while walking home from the school on the 1900 block of Fulton. Josue was reportedly stabbed up to 20 times.

We will continue to follow the latest on this story as it plays out in court.