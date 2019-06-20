The Traveling Spirit Bar brings custom drinks to local events

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We're a city filled with food trucks, but there's a truck rolling around town that isn't offering food. It's offering drinks. It's called The Traveling Spirit Bar, and it's a concept that Rachel Carlson came up with.

Carlson has always been in the restaurant and hotel industry, but about two years ago, she came up with this idea while at a wedding. She did a little research, and teamed up with her brother to turn a camper into practically a full-service bar. The Traveling Spirit Bar can cater drinks for all sorts of events, and what's even better, they'll make unique recipe drinks specifically for your event.

"We do all of our house made syrups and freshly squeezed juices in house, so we're really trying to create a craft beverage service for special events and occasions," Carlson said.

They can also travel just about anywhere within a 200-mile radius. Go to their website to learn more.