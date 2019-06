Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lives could be saved each year with a simple swim lesson! Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe makes here way out to Typhoon Texas to take part in the 10th Annual World's Largest Swim Lesson.

During the event, more than 50,000 kids representing 30 countries and six continents will learn how to swim in an effort to prevent drowning.

